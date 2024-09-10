CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading Down 5.2%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.25 and last traded at $76.41. 603,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,887,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

CarMax Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

