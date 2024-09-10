Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

