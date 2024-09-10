CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,021.12

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $3,021.12 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.31 or 0.99985014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07272849 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,804.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

