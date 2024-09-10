Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 73.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

