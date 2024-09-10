Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

