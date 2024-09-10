CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.18 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,652.20 or 0.99659027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02857561 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,285,550.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

