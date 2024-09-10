CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $23.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.13 million and $2.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.24 or 1.00028493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02857561 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,285,550.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

