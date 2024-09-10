Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. Centene also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.410 EPS.
Centene Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE CNC opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
