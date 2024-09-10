Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. Centene also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.410 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNC opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

