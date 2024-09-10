Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

CENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

