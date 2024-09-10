Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.81. 27,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

