Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Raised by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LNG stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.