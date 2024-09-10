Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 5,750 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

