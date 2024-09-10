Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.