Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $433,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $765,704.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $2,145,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

