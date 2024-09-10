Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $463,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Kirby were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $2,106,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1,247.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.