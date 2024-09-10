Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $335,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.