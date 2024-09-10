Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

