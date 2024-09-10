Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

