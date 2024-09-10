Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 14,853 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

