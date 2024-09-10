Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 2,026 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $242.70 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $279.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

