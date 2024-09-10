Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 7,455 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

