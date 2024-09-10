Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.27. 847,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,647,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

