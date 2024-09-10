Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.