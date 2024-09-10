Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $540.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.42 and a 200-day moving average of $543.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

