Choreo LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 153.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

