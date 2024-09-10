Choreo LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.