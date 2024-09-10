Choreo LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

