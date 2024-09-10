Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

