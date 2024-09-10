Chris Carney Purchases 94 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 94 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.45).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Chris Carney bought 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.36).

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney purchased 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($195.34).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

LON TW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company had a trading volume of 8,033,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.40 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.62.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

