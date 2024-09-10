Christina (Christy) Boyce Buys 400 Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) insider Christina (Christy) Boyce acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$81.68 ($54.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,672.00 ($21,781.33).

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

JB Hi-Fi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.15. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Featured Articles

