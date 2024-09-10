Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $804.72 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $812.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $758.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

