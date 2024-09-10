Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.