Claire Hatton Buys 2,013 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Claire Hatton acquired 2,013 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.40 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,896.20 ($9,930.80).

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Lifestyle Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

