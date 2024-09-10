Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 9,086,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after buying an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

