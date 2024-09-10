Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

GEHC stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.