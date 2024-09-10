Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $435,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco raised its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

