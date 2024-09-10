Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

