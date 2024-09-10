Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.