Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $734.31 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.