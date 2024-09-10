Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $299.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

