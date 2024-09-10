Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

