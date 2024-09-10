Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

