Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $8.57 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.