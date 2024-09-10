Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,486 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

