Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

