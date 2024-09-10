Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

