Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

