Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 2% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$194.37 and last traded at C$193.17. 62,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 56,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$189.43.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

