Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.