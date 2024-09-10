Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

